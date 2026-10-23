Highway 25 Reopens in Wright County After Seven Months of Reconstruction
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A seven-month road construction project in Wright County has finished, and the detour is being lifted.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo will reopen on Friday.
Work crews rebuilt the seven miles of highway, which included improvements to several access points, three new roundabout intersections, new sidewalks and a shared-use trail. The roundabouts were built along Highway 25 at County Road 37, Catlin Street, and County Road 113.
The detour is being lifted, and all lanes of traffic are reopening.
The traffic control devices will be removed next week.
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