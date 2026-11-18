Your Voice Can Shape Highway 27 In East Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Members of the community are invited to help shape a future project on Highway 27 in east Little Falls.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding two community open house-style meetings on Thursday.
Meetings Set for Businesses and Residents
A business meeting is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Little Falls Community Services District Boardroom. A public open house will be at the Little Falls Middle School Media Room from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Project Timeline Still Years Out
MnDOT is planning an improvement project for that corridor in 2032 to resurface or reconstruct segments of the highway, update traffic signals, and improve pedestrian access.
Visitors Can Come and Go Anytime During Either Open House
There will be no formal presentation at the open houses, but project team members will be on hand to listen, answer questions, and discuss potential design concepts.
The Highway is an Economic Engine for Little Falls
MnDOT says Highway 27 is an important route connecting schools, businesses, shopping, and restaurants.
For more information, visit the MnDOT project webpage.
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