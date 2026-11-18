December Meetings for Highway 10 Between St. Cloud and Little Falls
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a series of public meetings next month on potential improvements to Highway 10 between St. Cloud and Little Falls.
Three Public Meetings on One Day
MnDOT will hold three in-person public meetings on Thursday, December 3rd.
The first meeting will be at Watab Town Hall north of Sauk Rapids from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A second meeting will be from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Metro Bus Operations Center in St. Cloud. A third meeting will be at Royalton City Hall from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Attendees Will See Design Layouts
The project team will share alternative designs and gather community feedback to help with the next steps for the Highway 10 study and to guide the roadway projects.
The Highway 10 Study
MnDOT is studying 30 miles of Highway 10 to address ongoing access, mobility, and safety issues. Some of those issues include numerous at-grade crossings, hard left turns, and traffic signals in Royalton and St. Cloud that lead to traffic flow issues.
Project WebPage Offers Additional Information
For more information, visit MnDOT's Highway 10 project page.
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