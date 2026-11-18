ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a series of public meetings next month on potential improvements to Highway 10 between St. Cloud and Little Falls.

Three Public Meetings on One Day

MnDOT will hold three in-person public meetings on Thursday, December 3rd.

The first meeting will be at Watab Town Hall north of Sauk Rapids from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A second meeting will be from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Metro Bus Operations Center in St. Cloud. A third meeting will be at Royalton City Hall from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Attendees Will See Design Layouts

The project team will share alternative designs and gather community feedback to help with the next steps for the Highway 10 study and to guide the roadway projects.

The Highway 10 Study

MnDOT is studying 30 miles of Highway 10 to address ongoing access, mobility, and safety issues. Some of those issues include numerous at-grade crossings, hard left turns, and traffic signals in Royalton and St. Cloud that lead to traffic flow issues.

Project WebPage Offers Additional Information

For more information, visit MnDOT's Highway 10 project page.

Minnesota department of transportation Minnesota department of transportation

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