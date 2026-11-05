BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A reconstruction project on Highway 10 between Big Lake and Elk River is planned for 2029.

Businesses and Residents Invited to Learn More and Give Input

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to show off the preliminary design layouts and get feedback.

New Roadway and Safety Upgrades Planned

MnDOT will be upgrading seven miles of Highway 10 from east of Lake Shore Drive in Big Lake to west of Joplin Street NW in Elk River. The project includes new underground utilities, J-turns, lighting, upgraded barriers and guardrails, rumble strips, and pedestrian access.

Minnesota Department of Transportation Minnesota Department of Transportation

The open house will be on Thursday, November 19th at Big Lake City Hall from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, and businesses and community members can stop in anytime during that time.

More Details Available on MnDOT Project Page

For more information, visit the MnDOT Highway 10 Project web page.

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