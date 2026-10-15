SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Road Construction season is coming to a close, and it spells good news for drivers on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.

Drivers Will Have Smoother Sailing Through Sauk Centre and Melrose

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of I-94 between Melrose and Sauk Centre. Bridge work over the Sauk River prompted lane closures on two eastbound bridges this summer.

Traffic is back to normal in both directions, and all temporary median crossovers have been removed as crews wrap up work for the season.

Year One of Bridge Repairs Focused on the Eastbound Bridges

MnDOT focused on repairs to the two eastbound I-94 bridges with new concrete wearing courses, approach panels, concrete joints, guardrails, and drainage improvements. Work will pause for the winter and resume next spring.

Year Two of Construction Will Focus on the Westbound Bridges

In 2027, MnDOT workers will return to remove and fully reconstruct the two westbound bridges over the Sauk River. Drivers will again experience temporary median crossovers while maintaining traffic in a single-lane, head-to-head framework at each bridge.

More details will be released next year before work begins.

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