CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Overnight drivers need to be aware of a major road closure starting next week.

Bridge on Popular I-94 Crossing to Close

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Highway 24 bridge over I-94 in Clearwater during overnight hours. The closure is necessary so crews can place the bridge beams for the new bridge at the Highway 24 interchange.

Late Night Drivers Will Want to Plan Ahead

Starting on Monday night, MnDOT will close the bridge from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. The overnight closures will happen through Thursday morning. During those closures, drivers will not be able to cross or access I-94 ramps.

I-94 Traffic Also Impacted

Both directions of Interstate 94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Traffic will be diverted off the interstate and back on using the interchange ramps.

Eastbound traffic will only have access to southbound Highway 24, while westbound I-94 traffic will only have access to northbound Highway 24.

Drivers Face Lengthy Detour

A lengthy detour will be posted.

The $17-million project includes a new interchange, enhanced safety, better traffic flow, and improved connections. The new bridge is scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.

For more details and a look at the detour map, visit the MnDOT project webpage.

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