UNDATED (WJON News) -- Meteorologists have been talking about an El Niño winter for months, and the latest update shows that's still the trend.

The Climate Prediction Center has updated its outlook for December, January, and February.

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The temperature outlook calls for warmer-than-normal conditions across Minnesota.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center

In St. Cloud, the normal high at the beginning of December is about 32 degrees. At the beginning of January, our normal high is about 22 degrees. And at the start of February, the average high is about 21 degrees.

The long-range forecast from The Weather Channel is predicting high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s in St. Cloud for the first few days of December.

The precipitation outlook calls for average conditions for most of Minnesota.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center

St. Cloud averages about 7.8 inches of snow in December, 8.9 inches of snow in January, and 7.6 inches of snow in February.

St. Cloud has not had any snow so far this season. Typically, by now we'd have about 5 inches of snow.

The Weather Channel's long-range outlook is not calling for any precipitation for the first few days of December.