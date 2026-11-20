St. Cloud City Councilperson Tami Calhoun was born and raised in Ortonville, Minnesota along the Minnesota/South Dakota border. He parents owned and operated a grocery store in nearby Big Stone City, South Dakota. Tami is the youngest of 7 children.

Photo courtesy of Tami Calhoun Photo courtesy of Tami Calhoun

First Interests

Tami's first interests where singing and dancing. She recalls always loving music and dancing. Tami says she has a niece who asked her if she was born singing and dancing. Other interests for Tami include playing at the park and swimming in nearby Big Stone Lake. She recalls being outside for long stretches of the day as a kid.

Music in School

As Tami became school age, she participated in the school's choir and band. She also took piano lessons. She recalls being in the band and choir all the way through school. Tami also was interested in business classes and did that in high school too. She recalls preforming in a women's triple singing trio and did a lot of solos in church.

Graduation From High School

After graduation from Ortonville High School she enrolled at Moorhead State with the intention in majoring in business and minoring in music. Tami reversed that and majored in music and minored in business. She decided to pursue music teaching her junior year. Tami had a full vocal and full instrumental major in music at Moorhead State.

Music and Teaching Degree at Moorhead State

After graduating with a degree in music and teaching at Moorhead State, Tami started looking for work. She pursued a job in the Chicago area because of a boyfriend at the time but Tami didn't find work there. She got a call from District 742 in St. Cloud in 1981 and was hired as a junior high choir teacher at South Junior High in St. Cloud. Tami worked at South Junior High for 6 years before the program moved locations to Tech High School. During a 4-year period Tech and Apollo had junior high students at their schools from 1985 - 1990. Tami also choreographed musicals at Tech.

Photo courtesy of Tami Calhoun Photo courtesy of Tami Calhoun

The Move to Elementary Teaching

Talahi Elementary opened in St. Cloud in 1990 and Tami was asked to move there to teach music. She was apprehensive to teach elementary age students but ended up really enjoying her time there. Tami taught music at Talahi for 25 years before retiring in 2015.

Post Retirement Plans

After retirement Tami, looked into doing community involvement opportunities but no necessarily politics. She was involved with advocating for groups at the State Capitol and teaching oversees.

Photo courtesy of Tami Calhoun Photo courtesy of Tami Calhoun

Political Life

Tami was asked to run for House District 14A in 2020. She did not win but ran again in 2022. Tami didn't win that election either but pursued it again in 2024 but didn't make it out of caucus. She turned her attention for running for St. Cloud City Council in 2024 and was elected to her first term. Tami enjoys her community service and intends continuing her work in the community.

Personal Life

Tami has two children who graduated from Tech High School and St. Cloud State. Her husband is a retired engineer. He had 2 children so now she has 4 children with 3 of the 4 of them living in Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Tami Calhoun, click below.