Grant Money Opens For Groups Cutting Food Waste
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Area businesses and organizations looking to help reduce food waste can apply for a grant to help them do just that. The Tri-County Solid Waste Commission has launched a grant program that will provide funding to eligible small businesses, non-profits, schools, and cities to start or expand composting, food waste prevention, and food waste reduction efforts.
Grant Program Targets Food Waste Reduction
Organizations can apply for up to a $10,000 grant for projects that take place during the 2027 grant year. Projects and expenses can include things like food preparation signs, supplies like compostable bags, infrastructure changes, organics drop sites, and outreach and educational materials.
The grant program will reimburse expenses in December of 2027. Stearns County says organizations should not start spending on grant-funded activities until they have received confirmation that they have been awarded funds. Applications are available on the Stearns County Tri-County Solid Waste Webpage.
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