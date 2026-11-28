Area Wrestlers Stack Up In State Ratings Across All Classes
AREA CLASS A STATE RATINGS
TEAMS
No. 9 Paynesville Bulldogs (5)
No. 10 West Central Area/ Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights (6)
No. 11 Mille Lacs Raiders (7)
No. 12 LPGE-Browerville Thunder (6)
107 LBS
Matthew Bosl, Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa #4 Section 6
114 LBS
Benjamin Schmid, Millacs Area #2 Section 7
Brody Nielsen, KMS #10 Section 5
121 LBS
Noah Jensen, BBE No. 2 Section 5
Hayden Hiebert, LPGE #5 Section 6
Keiran Kehrke, WCA/B-E #7 Section 6
Carson DeMarais, Eden Valley-Watkins #10 Section 4
127 LBS
Tyson Meagher, Paynesville #3 Section 5
Vincent Schmid, Mille Lacs Area #4 Section 7
Hunter Katterhagen, LPGE/BROW #5 Section 6
Jackson Dietman, Royalton-Upsala #10 Section 7
133 LBS
Nathan Richter, West Central Area/BE #4 Section 6
Blake Fischer, Osakis #6 Section 6
Nolan Roberg, Paynesville #10 Section 5
139 LBS
Jamison Meagher, Paynesville #6 Section 5
Wyatt Jares, BHV/PP #7 Section 6
Kruz Kresal, Mille Lacs Area #9 Section 7
Ashton Pastian, Osakis #10 Section 6
145 LBS
Brodie Pachan, Long Prairie/Asbhy/BE #5 Section 6
Lane Patrick, Holdingford #5 Section 7
Evan Remer, Mille Lacs Area #10 Section 7
152 LBS
Evan Dingwall, West Central Area/Ashby/BE #5 Section 6
Luke Garrick, ACGC #6 Section 5
Coates Thornton, Milles Lacs Area #8 Section 7
160 LBS
Conrad Koll, Wadena-Deer Creek #4 Section 6
Casey Knettel, Holdingford #10 Section 7
172 LBS
Owen Gruchow, West Central Area/Ashby/BE #5 Section 6
Tyson Nielsen, KMS #9 Section 5
189 LBS
Brady Straumann, ACGC # 6 Section 5
215 LBS
Connor Koep, Osakis #4 Section 6
Garret Rosenow, Kimball Area #5 Section 4
Jay Karkema, KMS #7 Section 5
285 LBS
Drew Sudbeck, LPGE/BROWERVILLE #8 Section 6
Earl Monchamp, Mille Lacs Area #10 Section 7
Local Grapplers Hold Their Ground In State Wrestling Rankings
AREA CLASS AA STATE RATINGS
TEAMS
No. 4 Pierz (7)
No. 5 Foley (6)
No. 6 Becker (6)
Honorable Mention:
Rocori (Section 6)
Watertown-Mayer (Section 2)
Little Falls (Section 7)
114 LBS
Harper Hamacherm Becker #2 (Section 6)
Blake Rose, Watertown-Mayer #5 (Section 6)
121 LBS
Trey Kraemer, Rocori No. 1 (Section 6)
127 LBS
Connor Faber, Rocori # 9 (Section 6)
Hayden Ramsdell, Foley #10 (Section 6)
133 LBS
Caseyn Brumm, Annandale/Maple Lake #1 (Section 6)
Rylan Gruber, Pierz #6 (Section 7)
Sam Strack, Little Falls #10 (Section 7)
139 LBS
Gauge Johnson, Pierz #8 (Section 7)
Jacob Williams, Becker #9 (Section 6)
Carter Kramer, Rocori #10 (Section 6)
145 LBS
Sully Marx, Watertown-Mayer #4 (Section 6)
Jacob DeMarais, Foley #7 (Section 6)
Axel Posterick, Little Falls #8 (Section 7)
152 LBS
Bennett Kujawa, Becker #1 (Section 6)
Carter Pesta, Sauk Rapids-Rice #7 (Section 6)
160 LBS
Kaleb Mead, Watertown-Mayer #1 (Section 2)
Link Toops, Pierz #4 (Section 7)
Wyatt Britz, Foley #9 Section 6)
172 LBS
Jayden Zajac, Pierz #3 (Section 7)
Teddy Rasmussen, Foley #8 (Section 6)
189 LBS
Brayden Boots, Becker #10 (Section 6)
215 LBS
Dominic Rudnitski, Foley #7 Section 6)
Brecken Andres, Pierz # 8 (Section 7)
285 LBS
Adam Klatt, Annandale-Maple Lake #4 (Section 6)
Messiah Vizenor, Foley #10 Section 6)
AREA CLASS AAA STATE RATINGS
TEAMS
No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville (Section 5)
No. 9 Elk River (Section 7)
No. 10 Brainerd (Section 8)
Honorable Mention: Willmar (Section 8)
107 LBS
Noah Bartkowicz, Sartell #3 (Section 8)
Dominick Mariotti, St. Michael-Albertville #6 Section 5)
114 LBS
Jackson Thorn, St. Michael-Albertville #1 Section 5
Oscar Hanks, Bemidji #3 (Section 8)
121 LBS
Jayce Gruber, Sartell #3 (Section 8)
Landon Kassel, Willmar #6 (Section 8)
William Dircks, Brainerd # 8 Section 8)
Aiden Tribon, Elk River #10 (Section 7)
127 LBS
Landon Thoennes, St. Michael-Albertville #1 (Section 5)
Caiden Kassel, Willmar #2 (Section 8)
Jake Rodriguez, Brainerd #9 (Section 8)
133 LBS
Grant Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville #2 (Section 5)
139 LBS
Tyson Newman, St. Michael-Albertville #6 (Section 5)
Brayden Hawes, Elk River #7 (Section 7)
145 LBS
Brody Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville #1 (Section 5)
Jackson Berhow, Brainerd #8 (Section 8)
152 LBS
Ben Rodriguez, Brainerd #5 (Section 8)
Mason Freeman, Elk River #6 (Section 7)
Nolan Seman, St. Michael-Albertville #10 (Section 5)
160 LBS
Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville #1 (Section 5)
Finley Hilyar, Elk River #7 (Section 7)
172 LBS
Talon Sasse, Elk River #8 (Section 7)
215 LBS
Type Faber, Brainerd #7 (Section 8)
285 LBS
Nehemiah Schwinghammer, Bemidji #1 (Section 8)
Phil Harris, St. Michael-Albertville #4 (Section 5)
Levi Swanson, Willmar #10 (Section 8)
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