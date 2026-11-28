AREA CLASS A STATE RATINGS

TEAMS

No. 9 Paynesville Bulldogs (5)

No. 10 West Central Area/ Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights (6)

No. 11 Mille Lacs Raiders (7)

No. 12 LPGE-Browerville Thunder (6)

107 LBS

Matthew Bosl, Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa #4 Section 6

114 LBS

Benjamin Schmid, Millacs Area #2 Section 7

Brody Nielsen, KMS #10 Section 5

121 LBS

Noah Jensen, BBE No. 2 Section 5

Hayden Hiebert, LPGE #5 Section 6

Keiran Kehrke, WCA/B-E #7 Section 6

Carson DeMarais, Eden Valley-Watkins #10 Section 4

127 LBS

Tyson Meagher, Paynesville #3 Section 5

Vincent Schmid, Mille Lacs Area #4 Section 7

Hunter Katterhagen, LPGE/BROW #5 Section 6

Jackson Dietman, Royalton-Upsala #10 Section 7

133 LBS

Nathan Richter, West Central Area/BE #4 Section 6

Blake Fischer, Osakis #6 Section 6

Nolan Roberg, Paynesville #10 Section 5

139 LBS

Jamison Meagher, Paynesville #6 Section 5

Wyatt Jares, BHV/PP #7 Section 6

Kruz Kresal, Mille Lacs Area #9 Section 7

Ashton Pastian, Osakis #10 Section 6

145 LBS

Brodie Pachan, Long Prairie/Asbhy/BE #5 Section 6

Lane Patrick, Holdingford #5 Section 7

Evan Remer, Mille Lacs Area #10 Section 7

152 LBS

Evan Dingwall, West Central Area/Ashby/BE #5 Section 6

Luke Garrick, ACGC #6 Section 5

Coates Thornton, Milles Lacs Area #8 Section 7

160 LBS

Conrad Koll, Wadena-Deer Creek #4 Section 6

Casey Knettel, Holdingford #10 Section 7

172 LBS

Owen Gruchow, West Central Area/Ashby/BE #5 Section 6

Tyson Nielsen, KMS #9 Section 5

189 LBS

Brady Straumann, ACGC # 6 Section 5

215 LBS

Connor Koep, Osakis #4 Section 6

Garret Rosenow, Kimball Area #5 Section 4

Jay Karkema, KMS #7 Section 5

285 LBS

Drew Sudbeck, LPGE/BROWERVILLE #8 Section 6

Earl Monchamp, Mille Lacs Area #10 Section 7

Local Grapplers Hold Their Ground In State Wrestling Rankings

AREA CLASS AA STATE RATINGS

TEAMS

No. 4 Pierz (7)

No. 5 Foley (6)

No. 6 Becker (6)

Honorable Mention:

Rocori (Section 6)

Watertown-Mayer (Section 2)

Little Falls (Section 7)

114 LBS

Harper Hamacherm Becker #2 (Section 6)

Blake Rose, Watertown-Mayer #5 (Section 6)

121 LBS

Trey Kraemer, Rocori No. 1 (Section 6)

127 LBS

Connor Faber, Rocori # 9 (Section 6)

Hayden Ramsdell, Foley #10 (Section 6)

133 LBS

Caseyn Brumm, Annandale/Maple Lake #1 (Section 6)

Rylan Gruber, Pierz #6 (Section 7)

Sam Strack, Little Falls #10 (Section 7)

139 LBS

Gauge Johnson, Pierz #8 (Section 7)

Jacob Williams, Becker #9 (Section 6)

Carter Kramer, Rocori #10 (Section 6)

145 LBS

Sully Marx, Watertown-Mayer #4 (Section 6)

Jacob DeMarais, Foley #7 (Section 6)

Axel Posterick, Little Falls #8 (Section 7)

152 LBS

Bennett Kujawa, Becker #1 (Section 6)

Carter Pesta, Sauk Rapids-Rice #7 (Section 6)

160 LBS

Kaleb Mead, Watertown-Mayer #1 (Section 2)

Link Toops, Pierz #4 (Section 7)

Wyatt Britz, Foley #9 Section 6)

172 LBS

Jayden Zajac, Pierz #3 (Section 7)

Teddy Rasmussen, Foley #8 (Section 6)

189 LBS

Brayden Boots, Becker #10 (Section 6)

215 LBS

Dominic Rudnitski, Foley #7 Section 6)

Brecken Andres, Pierz # 8 (Section 7)

285 LBS

Adam Klatt, Annandale-Maple Lake #4 (Section 6)

Messiah Vizenor, Foley #10 Section 6)

AREA CLASS AAA STATE RATINGS

TEAMS

No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville (Section 5)

No. 9 Elk River (Section 7)

No. 10 Brainerd (Section 8)

Honorable Mention: Willmar (Section 8)

107 LBS

Noah Bartkowicz, Sartell #3 (Section 8)

Dominick Mariotti, St. Michael-Albertville #6 Section 5)

114 LBS

Jackson Thorn, St. Michael-Albertville #1 Section 5

Oscar Hanks, Bemidji #3 (Section 8)

121 LBS

Jayce Gruber, Sartell #3 (Section 8)

Landon Kassel, Willmar #6 (Section 8)

William Dircks, Brainerd # 8 Section 8)

Aiden Tribon, Elk River #10 (Section 7)

127 LBS

Landon Thoennes, St. Michael-Albertville #1 (Section 5)

Caiden Kassel, Willmar #2 (Section 8)

Jake Rodriguez, Brainerd #9 (Section 8)

133 LBS

Grant Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville #2 (Section 5)

139 LBS

Tyson Newman, St. Michael-Albertville #6 (Section 5)

Brayden Hawes, Elk River #7 (Section 7)

145 LBS

Brody Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville #1 (Section 5)

Jackson Berhow, Brainerd #8 (Section 8)

152 LBS

Ben Rodriguez, Brainerd #5 (Section 8)

Mason Freeman, Elk River #6 (Section 7)

Nolan Seman, St. Michael-Albertville #10 (Section 5)

160 LBS

Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville #1 (Section 5)

Finley Hilyar, Elk River #7 (Section 7)

172 LBS

Talon Sasse, Elk River #8 (Section 7)

215 LBS

Type Faber, Brainerd #7 (Section 8)

285 LBS

Nehemiah Schwinghammer, Bemidji #1 (Section 8)

Phil Harris, St. Michael-Albertville #4 (Section 5)

Levi Swanson, Willmar #10 (Section 8)

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