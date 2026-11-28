ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can take in a classic Broadway Show in Minnesota this December. Meredith Wilson's The Music Man will take the stage at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from December 8th through the 27th.

A Fast Talking Salesman Finds Love On The Ordway Stage

The show tells the story of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, but then has his heart stolen by the town librarian. Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington says the six-time Tony Award-winning production is a love story at its heart:

"I think love stories are important, and it's perfect for the holidays. It's really a story about second chances, and I would say most importantly, it's the story about the extraordinary things that can happen when we choose to believe in one another and really celebrate the power of the arts to bring people together despite our perceived differences."

The Music Man features popular Broadway songs like "Ya Got Trouble," "Till There Was You," and "76-Trombones."

Trombone Players Line Up For The Music Man Preshow

The Ordway Center for Performing Arts is bringing in 76 Trombone players from throughout the state to take part in a pre-show performance on December 11th. The musicians will play some songs and potentially conduct a short parade.

Harrington says they have had a huge response from volunteer trombone players wanting to take part:

"We asked for 76, and the last time I checked, almost 300 people applied to participate in this, and I think that number is likely still growing right now. So, it's really, really great that we've gotten that overwhelming response, so it's exceeded my wildest expectations."

Harrington says they are working on the logistics to see if they can accommodate more than 76 trombone players.

The Ordway's production of The Music Man will have other special performances as well, such as family night, ugly sweater night, educators night, and more.

The Ordway's production also features the costumes used in the Broadway revival from 2022 with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. You can check out a video about the featured Broadway costumes by using this link.

Tickets for The Music Man are on sale now at ordway.com/events.

You can listen to my entire conversation with Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington about The Music Man Below.

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt