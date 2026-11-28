The Music Man Brings Classic Broadway Show To The Ordway For The Holidays
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can take in a classic Broadway Show in Minnesota this December. Meredith Wilson's The Music Man will take the stage at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from December 8th through the 27th.
A Fast Talking Salesman Finds Love On The Ordway Stage
The show tells the story of fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, but then has his heart stolen by the town librarian. Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington says the six-time Tony Award-winning production is a love story at its heart:
"I think love stories are important, and it's perfect for the holidays. It's really a story about second chances, and I would say most importantly, it's the story about the extraordinary things that can happen when we choose to believe in one another and really celebrate the power of the arts to bring people together despite our perceived differences."
The Music Man features popular Broadway songs like "Ya Got Trouble," "Till There Was You," and "76-Trombones."
Trombone Players Line Up For The Music Man Preshow
The Ordway Center for Performing Arts is bringing in 76 Trombone players from throughout the state to take part in a pre-show performance on December 11th. The musicians will play some songs and potentially conduct a short parade.
Harrington says they have had a huge response from volunteer trombone players wanting to take part:
"We asked for 76, and the last time I checked, almost 300 people applied to participate in this, and I think that number is likely still growing right now. So, it's really, really great that we've gotten that overwhelming response, so it's exceeded my wildest expectations."
Harrington says they are working on the logistics to see if they can accommodate more than 76 trombone players.
The Ordway's production of The Music Man will have other special performances as well, such as family night, ugly sweater night, educators night, and more.
The Ordway's production also features the costumes used in the Broadway revival from 2022 with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. You can check out a video about the featured Broadway costumes by using this link.
Tickets for The Music Man are on sale now at ordway.com/events.
You can listen to my entire conversation with Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington about The Music Man Below.
Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Brantley Gilbert 2026
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt