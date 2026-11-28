PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Highway 23. The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. near Paynesville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 22-year-old Adeline Hayden of Spicer was going east on Highway 23 when she lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch.

Hayden was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare EMS, and the Paynesville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud