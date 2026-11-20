ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Local Education & Activities Foundation has awarded over $50,000 in Fall 2026 Academic and Activities Grants.

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The money supports classroom projects, extracurricular opportunities, and student enrichment throughout the St. Cloud Area School District.

LEAF awarded 41 grants, including 24 Academic Grants and 17 Activities Grants.

The Academic Grants are supporting projects like robotics and coding at Kennedy Community School and Oak Hill Community School, world drumming and music equipment across the district, an interactive early learning environment at Quarryview, and a greenhouse project at InStep.

Activities Grants are funding projects like theater microphone upgrades at Tech High School, E-sports programs at both Apollo and Tech, a LEGO Club at South Junior High, robotics, speech, hockey, and volleyball.