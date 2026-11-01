SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a big day for area high school swimming over the weekend. Sartell-St. Stephen High School hosted the Central Lakes Conference Girls' Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday.

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimmers Win Conference Championship

Eleven teams took part in twelve events to determine the conference's top team for 2026. Sartell-St. Stephen Head Coach Sam Engel says it is a big advantage to host the meet:

"There's just a comfort level when you're swimming in your own pool that brings out the best in everybody. They swim fast when they're not here, but here there's just something special about it. We started the year here with a really, really good, close meet against Brainerd, where they swam lights out, and now to end the season in our pool like this is just phenomenal."

Having that home field advantage paid off for the Sabres as they brought home first place with 563 points, blowing away runner-up Brainerd, which had 346 points. Rocori took home third place with 270 points.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Central Lakes Conference Girls Swimming Crown Goes To Sartell By Wide Margin

The Sabres also took first in six events, second in three events, and one third-place finish. Engel says he has an extraordinary team:

"This is just a really, really special group of girls. They have achieved so many cool things this year, and it comes down to just the cool culture that they have. They're good swimmers in the pool; they're fast, but like who they are as a team is the special part."

ROCORI had a strong showing as well, with three first-place finishes, two seconds, and two thirds in addition to their overall third-place team finish. St. Cloud Tech took fifth as a team with two first-place finishes and third in two events. You can see the full standings and point totals along with some pictures from the meet below.

Sartell-St. Stephen - 563

Brainerd - 346

ROCORI - 270

Bemidji - 244

St. Cloud Tech - 207

Fregus Falls - 178

Detroit Lakes - 158

Sauk Rapids-Rice - 139

Alexandria - 102

St. Cloud Apollo - 94

Willmar - 24

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images