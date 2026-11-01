Sartell-St. Stephen Dominates Central Lakes Conference Girls Swimming Championship [PHOTOS]
SARTELL (WJON News) -- It was a big day for area high school swimming over the weekend. Sartell-St. Stephen High School hosted the Central Lakes Conference Girls' Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday.
Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimmers Win Conference Championship
Eleven teams took part in twelve events to determine the conference's top team for 2026. Sartell-St. Stephen Head Coach Sam Engel says it is a big advantage to host the meet:
"There's just a comfort level when you're swimming in your own pool that brings out the best in everybody. They swim fast when they're not here, but here there's just something special about it. We started the year here with a really, really good, close meet against Brainerd, where they swam lights out, and now to end the season in our pool like this is just phenomenal."
Having that home field advantage paid off for the Sabres as they brought home first place with 563 points, blowing away runner-up Brainerd, which had 346 points. Rocori took home third place with 270 points.
Central Lakes Conference Girls Swimming Crown Goes To Sartell By Wide Margin
The Sabres also took first in six events, second in three events, and one third-place finish. Engel says he has an extraordinary team:
"This is just a really, really special group of girls. They have achieved so many cool things this year, and it comes down to just the cool culture that they have. They're good swimmers in the pool; they're fast, but like who they are as a team is the special part."
ROCORI had a strong showing as well, with three first-place finishes, two seconds, and two thirds in addition to their overall third-place team finish. St. Cloud Tech took fifth as a team with two first-place finishes and third in two events. You can see the full standings and point totals along with some pictures from the meet below.
Sartell-St. Stephen - 563
Brainerd - 346
ROCORI - 270
Bemidji - 244
St. Cloud Tech - 207
Fregus Falls - 178
Detroit Lakes - 158
Sauk Rapids-Rice - 139
Alexandria - 102
St. Cloud Apollo - 94
Willmar - 24
Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
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Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings
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