Stearns County Says Two Public Swimming Areas at Capacity

WAITE PARK -- The Stearns County Parks Department is alerting area residents that they will likely be turned away at their two public swimming areas due to the popularity on hot days and current restrictions.

The governor's current Stay Safe MN executive order only allows for 50% capacity at public swimming areas.

The Quarry Park and Nature Preserve is only allowed 100 cars per day and was at capacity very early Tuesday. Warner Lake Park is also only open at half-capacity.

County parks officials want to give you advanced warning so you don't have to be turned away.