Annual Moonlight Ski Event Being Held A Quarry Park

WAITE PARK -- Cross county ski enthusiasts of all ages can hit the trails at Quarry Park.

The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks Department are teaming up to host the annual Moonlight Ski event Friday.

From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can travel through the 4.2 miles of groomed trails, warm up at bonfires and enjoy some snacks and hot drinks along the way.

There will also be several door prizes given away throughout the night. Fitzharris Ski & Sport (320-251-2844) and Revolution Cycle & Ski (320-251-2453) will be offering free ski rentals on a first come, first serve basis. You can call a head for your rentals.

Parking fees will be waived for the event.