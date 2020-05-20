Swimming Quarries at Quarry Park Closed Until Further Notice

WAITE PARK -- The Stearns County Parks Department has closed swimming quarries at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve until further notice.

The swimming beach at Warner Lake County Park will remain open at this time.

The parks department said in a news release that due to the natural and man-made granite features around the two swimming quarries it creates an atmosphere like a swimming pool making it impossible to properly socially-distance.

Beach-goers at Warner Lake must practice and maintain social-distancing. If the beach gets too crowded, the parks department may close the beach.

Trails remain open and picnic tables are available at your own risk.

Drinking fountains, playgrounds and shelters remain closed.

Restroom facilities will remain open as long as there are enough resources.

Some programs and shelter reservations may be revisited after May 31st.