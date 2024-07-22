Could A Mountain Bike Trail Be Coming To Quarry Park?

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Quarry Park and Nature Preserve could have a mountain bike trail in two years. The Mid-Minnesota Cycling Club is running a capital campaign to raise $200,000 to add a 10-mile trail at the park.

The total cost of the trail is $800,000 and the club is applying for a $600,000 Minnesota Legacy Fund grant from the state. The club made a presentation at a special Waite Park City Council Meeting to present the plan and ask the city for a letter of support to submit with their grant application. 5 miles of the trail would be all-weather so it could be used for snowshoeing and fat bikes in the winter and it would double the distance of available mountain bike trails in the area.

The cycling club would be responsible for maintaining the trail after it is built. They have been working closely with the Stearns County Park Department on the proposed trail, and have so far raised just over $139,000. If they are approved for the grant at the end of the next legislative session the next step would be an environmental review in the Spring of 2025 and then actual work on the trail in 2026.

