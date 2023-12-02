Good Day To Ride Like The Wind

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People took to the trails on Saturday for a fun event. The Mid-Minnesota Cycling Club held its annual bike ride in celebration of Global Fat Bike Day.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON News Paul Habstritt, WJON News loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

In addition to the ride, the club held a membership drive, raffle, and annual meeting. Mid-Minnesota Cycling Club Board Member, Irene Wilcox says anyone can join them for a ride:

"Our mission is to just get people on the trails, to get youth involved in biking, and then to be a part of the Mid-Minnesota Cycling Club, we're part of the International Mountain Bike Association, and so we have a link where you can go on and join for an annual fee, or a monthly fee, and that money goes to maintaining trails and building trails and just furthering our cause."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Wilcox says they hold a number of rides throughout the winter including some full moon rides. The club had about 50 people turn out for the event, and they could choose from two different trails. Global Fat Bike Day was started in 2012 to encourage people to get together and ride.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!