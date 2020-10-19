Cuyuna Country Recreation Area is Expanding Mountain Bike Trails

CROSBY -- Mountain bike enthusiasts will have an additional 10 miles of trail next spring in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.

The expansion of the trail system in the Crosby-Ironton area will bring the total number of mountain bike trail miles in the SRA to 40, in addition to the eight miles of paved Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.

The trails will range from beginner to intermediate difficulty.

Work is underway now in the northern portion of the popular Mahnomen Unit and should be completed by spring.

Funding for the $970,000 project came from a 2017 state bond appropriation.