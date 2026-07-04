LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt when the vehicle she was driving struck a deer.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday at about 5:30 a.m. on County Road 32 and 248th Street near Litchfield.

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Fifty-year-old Amber Ray of Litchfield hit a deer, lost control of the vehicle, and went into the ditch. She also reported she was losing consciousness. When the Deputy arrived, they found Ray unconscious in the vehicle and forced their way into the vehicle.

Ray was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital by Atwater Ambulance, with non-life-threatening injuries.