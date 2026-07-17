The town of Greenwald is located in western Stearns County with a population of 197 people as of the 2020 census. Greenwald is approximately a 45 minute drive from St. Cloud and is located along Highway 4 just south and west of Melrose. To learn more about Greenwald, I was joined by longtime residents Mike Barten and Bernie Winter along with Ruth Heinen, someone who's worked in Greenwald since 1973.

Mike Barten, Bernie Winter and Ruth Heinen (photo - Jay Caldwell) Mike Barten, Bernie Winter and Ruth Heinen (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Longtime Residents

Bernie has been a resident of Greenwald for 77 years and is currently 96 years old. Bernie and her husband bought the bank in Greenwald in 1963 and owned and operated it until 1987. Mike Barten has lived in the area since 1953, just a mile out of town. Ruth started working at the bank in Greenwald in 1973 and is now working for Greenwald Insurance Agency.

First Name

Bernie says settlers came to the Greenwald area in 1907 and formed a community originally known as Esling. She says when the railroad came through they didn't like that the name is was too close to neighboring town, Elrosa so the town name was changed to Greenwald in 1917. Wald in German means forest... the area at that time was heavily forested.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Farming Community

Greenwald started off as a farming community and still is. Barten says a lot of the land was cleared by settlers and it has been good farm land. The early settlers were all German Catholics. Greenwald was a stop on the Soo Line Railway. Winter says they had a depot in town, a hotel, lumber yard, blacksmith shop, livery, creamery, general store, an elevator, numerous bars and a bank.

Thriving in the 60s-70s

Bernie recalls there being approximately 20 businesses in town with a population of between 300-400 people during Greenwald's peak in the early 1970s. Greenwald had 3 grocery stores at one time with 3 bars. Winter recalls a hardware store, beauty shop, locker plant, a couple garages, 3 gas stations and a lumber yard. St. Andrews Catholic Church and St. John's/St. Andrew's Catholic School are also important fixtures in Greenwald.

Population Decline

Winter and Barten says they noticed a decline in population in the late 1970s. Bernie says many of the young people chose to not stay in the community and instead chose to work in city.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Bank Robbery?

An attempted robbery took place in Greenwald on April 1, 1980. Barten, Winter and Heinen all have vivid memories of what happened. A person initially got away with some dollar bills but he was later stopped by residents including Barten, Bernie's husband, C.P. and Bernie's son, Chuck. The would be bank robber, received a stern talking to by Bernie after being caught. Listen to the story below.

Barley Days

Barley Days continues to be an important time to gather in Greenwald. Winter says the events over the years have mostly stayed the same. Barley Days have traditionally been a 2-day event with Saturday mass and the parade on Sunday. Winter says the parade always includes lots of units and is very well attended. Barley Days in Greenwald will take place August 1-2 in 2026.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Greenwald Today

Greenwald still has many things to offer its residents and nearby farmers. Woody's Bar and Grill, the Greenwald Pub, the Greenwald Elevator, Greenwald Insurance Agency, Freeport State Bank Greenwald Branch, Greenwald Farm Center, St. Andrew's Church and St. John's/St. Andrews school, the Greenwald playground and Greenwald Baseball Field.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Mike, Bernie and Ruth, click below.