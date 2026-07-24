ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The sky over the St. Cloud Sky Central Airport will be buzzing with activity.

The North Star Air Show is on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd.

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Spokesman Chris Dirato says the headliner will be the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team.

The team will feature a homecoming of sorts for the Commander Pilot Captain Nick "Laz" Le Tourneau. He's from New York Mills, Minnesota. He got his private pilot license at 18 in Perham, Minnesota.

Dirato says air shows traditionally have a lot of military flavor.

Air Shows are patriotic in nature. You go out and wave the red, white, and blue, so to speak. You are going to see the folks who are protecting our freedom every day, in this case, the Raptor. It is the most feared aircraft in the world.

Dirato says that, besides all the military airplanes, there will also be numerous private acrobatic-related acts.

Those guys are something to see in the air, doing corkscrews, flips, and turns. They put on a terrific show. Seeing what this can do to maybe inspire some young kids who may want to pursue an aviation career.

Other planes in the show include the P-51 Mustang, Nextgen Eagles, and the Re-Max Skydiving team.

Gates open at 9:00 a.m. both days, with the flying taking place from noon until 3:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets on the NorthStarAirshow.com website. Dirato says Saturday's premium seating has already sold out.