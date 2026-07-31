UPDATE: Teen Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

UPDATE: Teen Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud teenager who died in a Benton County motorcycle crash on Monday has been identified as 17-year-old Brody Oltz.

According to his obituary from the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Oltz died in a motorcycle crash in Rice.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle collided with a farm tractor and silage wagon.

The obituary shows Oltz most recently attended St. Cloud Apollo High School and was a cook at Mongo's Grill in St. Cloud.

The crash happened at the intersection of 15th Avenue NE and 160th Street NE in Langola Township. The sheriff's office says both the motorcycle and the tractor were going north on 15th Avenue when Oltz tried to pass the tractor as it was turning onto 160th Street NE.

Oltz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

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