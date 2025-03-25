Naida H. Pederson, 91, St. Cloud

March 25, 1934 - March 25, 2025

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Monday, March 31st, 2025 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Naida Hope (DuChamp) Pederson, 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on March 25 at her home.

Naida was born on March 25, 1934 in Mavie, MN to Joseph Antoine DuChamp and Alice Cerise (Hanson) DuChamp. She was an ordained minister, homemaker and bookstore business owner. Naida did missionary work in the Philippines and Japan, with her husband Jack. She was an extraordinary gardener.

Naida is survived by her children Cathy Jo (Dan) Severson of Cape Coral, FL, Thomas Jack (Diane) Pederson of Columbus, MO, Gregory Ames (Stephanie) Pederson of St. Cloud, John Michael (Irene) Pederson of St. Cloud, Jason Mitchel Pederson of New Orleans, LA, and Joy Cerise (Brent) Fisher of Austin, TX; 28 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack on January 13, 2022, two sisters and three brothers.