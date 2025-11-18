November 16, 1941 - November 16, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Shirley V. Thompson, age 84, who died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Shirley was born November 16, 1941 in Sauk Rapids to Martin and Mary (Athen) Lovitz. She lived on the family’s hobby farm in the Rice area most of her life. Shirley married Ray Thompson on October 21, 1961 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker and also worked as a bookkeeper for Ray Thompson & Co. Excavating. Shirley was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. Shirley loved the simple things in life. She enjoyed trips to the casino, her beautiful birds, flowers and hunting for agates on the family property. She looked forward to visits from family and friends and always had her cookie jar filled with chocolate chip cookies. She had a gentle appreciation for the little treasure’s, she found along the way. She took great joy in seeing her grandkids who brought so much joy to her days. She will be remembered for her kindness, her love of nature, and animals and the deep devotion she had to her family. She is now at peace and free of pain, and her presence will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray of Rice; children, Brenda (Mark) Foster of Sauk Rapids, David of Rice, John (Deb) of St. Cloud, Mike (Sharee Rask) of Sauk Rapids, Ray (Julie) of Sauk Rapids, Richard (Michelle) of Upsala; grandchildren, John and Kyle Wesenberg, Jake, Jared, Scott, Eli, Sarah, Brad, Richelle, Trevor Thompson; 11 great-grandchildren and one bonus great-grandchild; sister, Lucille Endersbe of Minot, ND; sister-in-law, Rosemary Lovitz of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Melvin; brother-in-law, Alan Endersbe; daughter-in-law, Ande.