December 3, 1953 - May 1, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Charles Williams, 72 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at his home on Friday, May 1. A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 8 from 10:30-12:30 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of sharing will be held at 12:00 PM. The burial will take place at 1:00 P.M at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Charles C. Williams was born on December 3, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Harry and Geraldine (Harvey) Williams. Charles lived in various states throughout his life as a military child. He served in the United States Air Force from November 16, 1972 until his honorable discharge on January 24, 1974. He was united in marriage to Sheryl Mohler on August 19, 2006 in an outside wedding at their home in Freedhem, MN. Charles was designer of wood. He loved to build things from scratch. He would always mention how forgiving the wood was. He had two wood shops one in Royalton, MN and and one in El Paso, TX called Pinederosa. he loved to travel the U.S. mostly by his motorcycle He loved the outdoors, watching things grow and feeding the birds, squirrels and chipmunks. Charles loved dancing and had a very infectious laugh. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sheryl Williams; step-sons, Jonathon (Megan) Selbitschka, Robert (Meredith) Selbitschka; sons, Chuck Williams and Sean (Katie) Williams; daughters, Gitanja Williams and Linsey Williams; grandchildren, Vincent Selbitschka and Olivia Selbitschka, Trevor Williams, Davin Williams; other relatives, Bishop Candace (Ron) Willis, Harry (Cynthia) Williams, Gerry (Debbie) Williams, Evelyn Peyton, Sincerice Williams, Michelle Williams and Clarence (Maria) Seay and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael; niece, Theressa and many aunts and uncles.