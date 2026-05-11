August 9, 1960 - May 1, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Gregory E. Gammon, 65-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of Greg’s life will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m. Greg will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery alongside his parents, George E. and Lois F. Gammon, and his brother, Kevin J. Gammon.

Greg was born on August 9, 1960, in Little Falls to George and Lois Gammon, their first-born child. Eventually he became big brother to four siblings. In his youth, he spent several summers on his grandparent’s dairy farm where he honed his tractor and truck driving skills, learned how to feed and milk cows, till fields, butcher chickens, bale hay and fight peat fires. As a teenager, Greg spent a great deal of time with the boys from West Side Recreation, putting a lot of miles on his 10-speed bike. In his late teens he worked on cars for Ray’s Body Shop until he was old enough to start bartending at the West Side Bar.

Greg met Cathy Theis in 1982 and the two eloped on November 10, 1988. Over the years, they turned their house into a home for themselves, along with about 12 cats, 10 dogs, and various other creatures. Greg would affectionately tease that he was constantly losing the battle for space and attention to their many four-legged friends. Spare time was spent hunting, fishing, shooting sporting clays, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, organizing his garage and fixing things. Greg was a highly-skilled handyman. After several years of bartending, Greg eventually purchased a bar and grill in Sauk Rapids and renamed it Dusty’s Bar and Grill. Naturally, the bar was renamed after one of their dogs. Greg was known by many as a good guy and one of their favorite bartenders. The hours were long and the work was demanding, but he enjoyed serving others, cooking, cleaning (maybe not) and he cared deeply about the employees in a generous, protective way.

After he sold the bar, Greg began working with Pro-Tree Service in sales and promotion which took him to Chicago for several weeks out of the year. While ill and unable to travel, he focused on regaining his strength so he could return to the work he loved. His “work hard” and “play hard” approach to life mirrored that of his parents. In his final weeks and days of life, Greg spoke lovingly of his parents, family and friends.

Greg is survived by his life-partner, Cathy Theis and their beloved pets; sisters Lynelle (Darren), Roxanne (Kenneth), and brother David along with many nieces and nephews.