May 21, 1950 - April 26, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Lorna Bernice Lange, who passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning of April 26, 2026 surrounded by her loved ones. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Drive Fore Cancer: CHI/St.Gabriel's Hospital, 815 2nd Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Lorna is survived by her devoted husband, Peter of 48 and 1/2 years; her four loving children, Greg (Lisa) of Crosslake, MN, Brad of Little Falls,MN, Amber of San Francisco, CA, and Sarah (Ryan) of Moundsview, MN; her 8 adoring grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is also survived by her loving brothers Gene of Fairbanks, AK, Dave (Cherylene) of South Carolina, Ron (Sandy) of Belgrade, MT, and Rick of Helena, MT.

Lorna will be remembered for her strength, her love for her family, and the quiet presence she brought into the lives of those around her. She will be deeply missed and forever held in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

A private celebration of her life will be held with immediate family and loved ones.