January 12, 1946 - June 22, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Cheryl Gearhart, 80 year old resident of Garrison, MN, passed away on Monday, June 22 at Cura Nursing Home of Onamia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church Bull Dog Lake. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church.

Cheryl Rose Gearhart, age 80, passed away peacefully in Onamia, Minnesota on June 22, 2026. A woman of deep faith and boundless compassion, Cheryl lived a life defined by unconditional love and service to others, always ready to support the least of us, especially those in their deepest times of need.

Born on January 12, 1946, in Anoka, Minnesota, Cheryl grew up in the community and graduated from Anoka High School. She later completed specialized training to become an office assistant at Minneapolis Business College. Later she found great fulfillment in her career as a dedicated paraprofessional for the Princeton, Minnesota school system, where she touched the lives of countless students with her patience and guidance. She spent a large part of her later years at her Camp Lake home where she thoroughly enjoyed the cool lake breezes, time spent with her canine companions, and family.

Cheryl’s heart for service extended far into her community. She was heavily involved with the Holy Family Catholic Church, the VFW Auxiliary, the Lions, Relay for Life, and passionately championed causes supporting military veterans. Driven by a profound empathy for those facing dark times, she also served as a first responder for individuals in crisis through the Crisis Line of Brainerd, Minnesota. Her legacy of care, sincerity, and devotion will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Douglas of Garrison, Minnesota; son Lee of Fayetteville, Georgia; son Paul of Princeton, Minnesota; brother Kerry Beckenbach of Rice, Minnesota; sister Kathy Fischer of Ogilvie, Minnesota; seven Grandchildren; and four Great-Grandchildren.