January 31, 1949 - July 22, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Mary Kippley, 77 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Wednesday, July 22 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Mary Joan Kippley was born on January 31, 1949 in Little Falls to the late Myles and Wilma (Flicker) Kippley. She grew up on a farm near Pierz, MN, where she attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School. Mary graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School in 1967. After high school she worked for Smith Laundry in Little Falls for a short time. She then went on to work at the Pine Edge Inn and Country Inn and Suites in the housekeeping department. Recently she lived at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls where she quickly made friends and fully participated in their daily activities. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, doing crafts, playing bingo, reading, and spending time with family. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz.

She is survived by her siblings, Daniel Kippley of Melrose and Carol (Tony) Wells of Rochester; nephews, Steve Wells of Minneapolis, Kevin (Caitlin) Zanoni-Wells of Robbinsdale and Nathan (Nikki Miller) Wells of St. Paul; great-nieces, Nora and Riley Zanoni-Wells as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Myles and Wilma (Flicker) Kippley; brother, Thomas Kippley; grandparents, Michael and Regina Flicker and Henry and Clara Kippley.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Otto’s Care Center and the St. Cloud Hospital CICU for their care of Mary.