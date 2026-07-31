December 30, 1934 - July 29, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

LeRoy John Pusc, 91 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on July 29 at St. Otto's Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 3 at 11:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father Oswaldo Roche officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 2 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service from 2:00 - 6:00 PM and Monday, August 3, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

LeRoy John Pusc, born on December 30, 1934, in Ripley Township to Walter and Selena Pusc, passed away, leaving a cherished legacy. He attended school in Little Falls until the tenth grade. In February 1958, LeRoy proudly served in the United States Army in Germany, earning a Good Conduct Medal and two Marksman Badges, until his honorable discharge in January 1960.

On July 15, 1961, LeRoy married Janice B. Strack at St. James Church in Randall, MN. Together, they recently celebrated 65 years of marriage and lovingly raised seven children. His career included work with Great Lakes Ore Carriers and many years as a foreman with the Morrison County Highway Department, where he served from 1964 until his retirement in 1992.

LeRoy was a dedicated parishioner at Holy Family Parish - Belle Prairie in Little Falls, MN, and a valued member of the Knights of Columbus. He took great joy in fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, and a “couple” trips to the casino for fun. Known for his drives through the countryside, he was affectionately remembered by his children for his inquisitive nature.

LeRoy is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Pusc of Little Falls; sons, Alan (Julie) Pusc of Fort Ripley, Gary (Shannon) Pusc of Little Falls, and Leon (Sara) Pusc of Little Falls; daughters, Theresa (Mike) Barnes of Little Falls, Nancy (Fritz) Zak of Little Falls, Anita (Bob) Zak of Little Falls, and Kim (Buck) Radunz of Little Falls; sister-in-law Sharon Pusc of Rochester, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Selena Pusc; sister Rosella (Phillip) Rakow; brother Larry Pusc; and in-laws Rudy and Isabell Strack, LeRoy’s memory is cherished by all who knew him.