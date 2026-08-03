June 6, 1940 - July 31, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Duane James Zapzalka, 86 year old resident of Bowlus, passed away on July 31 at Serenity Village. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 11:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus with Father Virgil Helmin officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church from 9:00 - 11:00 am. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Born on June 6, 1940, in Little Falls, MN, to Albin and Florence (Waletski) Zapzalka, Duane graduated from Little Falls High School. On January 7, 1961, he married Carole Billig in Royalton. Together, they lovingly raised their family, setting a fine example of marriage built on love and laughter.

Duane dedicated 42 years of his career to DeZurik as a machinist, crafting valves crucial for water and industrial infrastructure. His commitment also extended to the community, serving as a Bowlus Fireman for 52 years and later being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Bowlus Parade in 2017.

An avid sportsman, Duane played baseball at Swan River and several other leagues. He even achieved a State Championship with Little Falls High School in 1957. He continued playing softball until the age of 62. He enjoyed going deer hunting and bow hunting with his group for the past 45 years and casting a line fishing whenever he could. He took pride in his hobby farming and vegetable gardening. He cherished the simple pleasures of life, including biking the local trails and gathering with his breakfast friends at Jordie’s Café. Known for his strength and humor, Duane had a knack for making those around him smile.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carole (Billig) Zapzalka; son Dave and Debbie Zapzalka of St. Stephen; daughters Janice and Ray Breth of Royalton, Donna and Bill Ice of Fergus Falls, Sharon and Darren Des Marais of Brooklyn Park, and Wanda and Brian Benkowski of Avon; brother Donald Zapzalka of Little Falls; sisters Darlene Wilcek of Little Falls and Carol and Ray Wilczek of Bowlus; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents Albin and Florence Zapzalka; brothers Ambrose Zapzalka, Art Zapzalka, and Benedict Zapzalka; sisters Evelyn Witt and Rita Trettel; and great-grandson Joshua Thill.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Serenity Village for their kindness and compassionate care, and to all who visited him, offering friendship, comfort, and support.