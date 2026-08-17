May 12, 1937 - August 15, 2026

Sister Jean Schwieters, OSF, 89 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Saturday, August 15 at the Franciscan Sisters Convent.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 20 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the Convent.

A Franciscan Sisters Prayer Service will be held on Thursday evening at 6:00 P.M. at the Convent.

A full and complete notice will follow.