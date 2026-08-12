October 28, 1941 - August 8, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Karen Lee (Birch) Olson, age 84, of Little Falls, formerly of Lakeville, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2026, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Karen was born on October 28, 1941, in Inman, Minnesota, to the late Benjamin and Georgia (Ringler) Birch. She grew up in Deer Creek, MN and attended Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1959.

On November 28, 1959 Karen married James Olson at Assembly of God Church in Fergus Falls. The couple made their home in Lakeville, where they raised their four children; Melody, Jere, Matthew and Aaron.

Karen spent many years as a homemaker, dedicating herself to her family. When her children were young she worked at First State Bank of Rosemount. She later worked at Alliance Heathcare until she retired in 2004.

Karen treasured the simple joys of life, especially time spent with her family. She loved cooking and baking and made dozens of Norwegian krumkake every Christmas. She was an avid reader who loved Danielle Steel novels, and enjoyed planting flowers and tending to her garden. Karen enjoyed traveling with her husband, making memories in Las Vegas, California, and Branson, Missouri, where they traveled to see her favorite singer, Charley Pride.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose warmth, love, and memories will remain in the hearts of those who knew her. Karen was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Karen is survived by her husband, James Olson of Little Falls; daughter, Melody Riddle of Randall; son, Matthew Olson of Green Isle; granddaughters, Heather Riddle of Little Falls, Jessie Ann (Bob) Crosby of Randall, Amy Bangoura of Chaska, and Kylah Olson of Green Isle; grandson, Jonathan Anderson of Apple Valley; great-grandchildren, Mariam Bangoura, Anna Crosby, Boone Crosby, and Eva Crosby; brother-in-law, Paul (Kathy) Olson of Clitherall; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Georgia Birch; sons, Jere Olson and Aaron Olson; son-in-law, Jesse Riddle; brothers, Dony Birch and Larry Birch; and sisters, Connie Steiner and DeEtt Weber.

Special thanks to the entire staff at St. Otto’s Care Center for making Karen feel at home and well cared for; and for the compassion shown to Karen and her family throughout her final days.