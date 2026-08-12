September 20, 1946 - August 4, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Karen Garnet Legore-Bailey, 79 passed away on August 4, 2026, in Sun City, Arizona, following a short illness. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, September 22 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church.

Karen was born on September 20, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Dean Bailey, along with many beloved relatives and dear friends.

Karen will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and the many lives she touched. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.