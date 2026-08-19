June 24, 1989 - August 17, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Russell Hohmann, 37 year old resident of Rice, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a motorcycle accident on Monday, August 17th. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 21 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22 at 2:00 P.M. with a visitation from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.The burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice, MN.

Russell Hohmann was born on June 24, 1989 to Frank and Charlene (Wuebkers) Hohmann at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. He grew up near Rice, MN, with his siblings, Jason (his twin brother) and sister Kathy. Growing up Russell spent countless hours with his dad and brother learning and fixing on the family farm. He attended and graduated from Royalton High School with the class of 2008. After high school Russell attended six weeks driving course for semis in St. Cloud. He was employed at Sysco since 2010 as a truck driver, where he was also a member of the Local Teamsters Union # 120. Russell treasured the time spent with his family throughout the year, especially spending time with his nephew and nieces. He also enjoyed four wheeling, riding his Harley, working around the farm, camping, going to music festivals, snowmobile trips to Idaho and traveling. Russell will be remembered for always being willing to try something new.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Char Hohmann of Rice; siblings, Jason Hohmann of Rice, Kathy (Michael) McNaughton of Shoreview, MN; nephew and nieces, Kai, Lucy and Josie McNaughton and aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Hohmann on May 20, 2024.