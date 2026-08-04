August 8, 1940 - August 3, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Beverly "Bev" Kronbeck, 85 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on August 3rd, 2026, at Highland Senior Living. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on August 6th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. The visitation will be held from 10:30 until the hour of service at the funeral home. The burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Beverly Jane Dalen was born on August 8th, 1940, to parents Nora (Ridlon) and Knute Dalen on the family farm in Freedhem. Growing up, she attended the Country School and helped on the family farm. Bev began working after school at several jobs including Sanitary Bakery and Mundsingwear. She was united in marriage in August of 1964 to Patrick Henry Kronbeck in Sioux Falls, SD. The exact date of the couple's union was debated throughout their marriage. Bev claimed they were married on the 31st, whereas Patrick was adamant it was the 30th. The couple made their home in Little Falls, where Bev would care for their home and raise their 4 children. The family moved to Reno, NV in 1973, but returned to Little Falls the following year.

Never one to keep idle, Bev started a cleaning business with her sister Joyce and owned the Anchor Inn in Cushing. Once her children had matured, Bev began working as a dietary aide at St. Otto's Care Center. This led her to complete her GED and later obtain her Dietitian Certification. She worked as a certified dietitian at St. Otto's Care Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital. Her love for people also led Bev to many customer service roles throughout Little Falls and Cushing.

In her free time, Bev enjoyed baking, scrapbooking, crafting, and sewing. She was a talented seamstress and even made clothes for her children and nieces and nephews with her sister Joyce. She also made wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses. Bev also liked to play cards with her friends and family, play computer games, and watch NCIS and Law and Order. A generous soul, she donated her time and skill to many causes in the community. Bev will be remembered as an independent and determined woman who cherished her grandkids and loved her family dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deb (John) Freudenrich of Little Falls, Becky Kronbeck of Little Falls, and Stacy (Aaron) Williams of Pierz; siblings, Richard "Dick" (Judy) Dalen of Little Falls and Ellen "Ellie" Cash of Little Falls; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Aimee, Kelsi, Trenton, Kyle, Bailey, Rachel, Beau and Brogan; and great-grandchildren, Josh and Mackenzie.

Bev is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Henry Kronbeck; parents, Nora and Knute Dalen; son, Patrick Andrew Kronbeck; siblings, Vida Newgard, Kenny Dalen, Ronnie Dalen, Joyce Olson, Robert Dalen, and Thom Dalen.