October 19, 1965 - July 16, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Julie Beth Petrich, 60 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Julie was born on October 19th, 1965, to parents Helen (Huber) and Robert Petrich in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. She spent her early childhood growing up in Missouri with her 7 siblings. The baby of the family, Julie was doted on by everyone, and she in turn filled their home with hugs and kisses. Later, she moved with her parents to Sauk Rapids, where she continued to spread joy and laughter. Julie loved her family dearly and was always there with a comforting hug when you needed it most.

In her later years, Julie moved to Little Falls, where she found a supportive community. Julie moved into a home with several roommates and made good friends with them all. She worked sorting recycling with EEI and made fast friends with the staff with her infectious laughter and goofy sense of humor.

Julie enjoyed trips on the boat, so much so she wouldn’t take off her life jacket, even to sleep! She loved listening to music with her parents, especially John Denver and Marty Robbins. Her caring nature extended to animals as well, which she adored. A spirited personality, Julie always let you know exactly how she was feeling. She had the biggest smile and the sweetest soul.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Bob Petrich of Arvada, CO, Patti (Brad) Smith of Highlands Ranch, CO, Gary (Cindy) Petrich of Papillion, NE, Joe (Susan) Petrich of Overland Park, KS, Steve (Virginia) Petrich of Arvada, CO; Jamie (Danielle) Petrich of Northglenn, CO; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Robert Petrich; and brother, Ronny Petrich.