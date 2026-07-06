September 28, 1943 - July 3, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Thomas “Tom” "Swish" Swisher, 82 year old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Swanville, passed away on July 3rd, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, surrounded by his loving family. His grandson was singing favorite songs as he took his last breath. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 7th, at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Bruce Miller officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and again from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7th, at the church. The burial will be held in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville.

Thomas Edward Swisher was born on September 28th, 1943, to parents Fannie (Bernbeck) and Troy Swisher in his grandmother’s home in Utica, Kansas. He attended schools in Glen Elder and Plainville before moving to Minnesota in the 10th grade. Early on, he fell for basketball and the Kansas Jayhawks.

In Minnesota, Tom graduated from Deer River High School. He then earned an Associate of Arts from Itasca Junior College and a Bachelor of Science from Bemidji State. He then landed a teaching job at Swanville Public Schools, where he fell in love with country life. But the rolling fields and small-town charm weren’t the only things to steal his heart. In 1969, Tom would meet fellow teacher Mary Gibson, and the rest, as they say, was history. Tom was married to Mary on June 3rd, 1972, at Creek Valley Church in Edina. They settled down in Swanville, where Tom took "building a life together" to a whole new level by constructing their home in the woods.

Tom spent 34 years teaching 5th graders, shaping minds and guiding more than 800 students, many of whom still call him their favorite teacher. He also encouraged the next generation of basketball players and track athletes as a coach for the Swanville boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and boys’ and girls’ track and field teams. Even after his retirement, he would serve on the school board and drive a school activity bus.

As devoted as he was to his students, he was even more so to his family. He adored his children and was proud to be a “Grampa”, never missing a game, concert, or play. He would impart his love of the Kansas Jayhawks onto his son and grandkids and cheered on the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He loved the outdoors, spending time hunting and fishing, and made regular trips to Montana for hunting adventures with family and friends. Tom enjoyed collecting arrowheads and agates and reading. A man of steady faith, he served for years as a trustee and on the board at Swanville Bible Church. Best of all, Tom was a master storyteller. He could spin a yarn that reeled you in, then land the punchline with a grin. He kept that sparkle and humor right to the end.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Swisher of Little Falls (formerly of Swanville); son, Troy Delaine of Florida, son, Pete (Beka) Swisher of Little Falls; and grandchildren, Evan (Lexi) Swisher, Violet Swisher, Owen Swisher, Elsie Swisher, and Sonata Delain.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Fannie Swisher; brother, Bob Swisher; sister-in-law, Evelyn Swisher; and daughter, Beth Swisher.