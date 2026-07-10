December 11, 1930 - July 8, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Conrad "Connie" Gau, 95 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 8 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church Belle Prairie. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Legion Post #46: 108 1st St NE, Little Falls, MN 56345

Connie Gau was born on December 11, 1930, in St. Francis, Minnesota to the late Robert and Dorothy (Welle) Gau. He grew up in Little Falls, attended school there, and graduated with the Class of 1948. Connie served his country in the United States Marine Corps. from April 17, 1952, until his honorable discharge on April 18, 1954. He was united in marriage to Arnette Strand on July 11, 1953, at Sacred Heart Parish in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with four boys, Jeff, Brad "Buddy", Greg and Steve. Arnette passed away on March 22, 2012. Connie worked at National Bushing/Auto Value in Little Falls as a salesman for 56 years. Connie enjoyed summer and winter fishing, watching Minnesota sports teams, and participating in local bowling and golf leagues. Connie also enjoyed road trips with his family and never passed up a trip to the casino. He always enjoyed a good game of cards with family and friends, especially 500 and Hearts. He will be remembered and loved by all who knew him. Connie was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie.

Left to cherish his memory are his boys, Jeff (Melinda) Gau of St. Cloud, Brad "Buddy" (Wanda) Gau of Little Falls, Greg (Mary) Gau of Holmes City, MN, and Steve (Katie) Gau of Prior Lake, MN; grandchildren, Sara, Ryan, Zach, Josh, Angela, Christina, Michaela, Kayla, Holly, Ryan, Anna and Samantha and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Gau; wife, Arnette Gau; infant daughter; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gau; siblings, Cyril Gau, Marie Rolf, Jean Mclaughlin, Lorraine Monty, Herbert Gau, Jerome Gau, Robert Gau, Jr, and Dorothy Godwin.