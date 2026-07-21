December 21, 1945 - July 18, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Delores Adaline Pella, 80 year old resident of Pierz, on Saturday, July 18, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Delores was born on December 21st, 1945, to parents Rose (Kujawa) and Alfred Pella in Pierz. She graduated from Pierz Memorial High School before moving to the cities to work at Donaldson's and Dayton's department stores. Later in life, she moved back up to Little Falls. Delores enjoyed reading, going for walks, and watching “Wheel of Fortune”.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Shirley (Herold) Hienz of Pierz; brother, James Pella of Pierz; and 1 nephew and 3 nieces.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Alfred Pella.