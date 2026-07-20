December 19, 1960 - July 17, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Jerry Earl Lodermeier, age 65 passed away Friday July 17, 2026. He was born on Dec. 19, 1960 in Little Falls MN to Melvin and Bernice Lodermeier.

On December 8th 1981 he was united in marriage to Laura Helen Maslowski mother of 2 in Little falls Minnesota. And had 6 more children during their union. They resided on their hobby farm in Swan River township in Morrison county MN.

Jerry supported his family by working at Larson's/Wabash until you retired in March of 2026.

There will be a small public gathering held to say good bye prior to private burial. More details to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

He is survived by his children Kathy Lodermeier, Chrissy Winkelman, Jolene Lien, Daniel Lodermeier, Sheila Lodermeier, Aaron Lodermeier, Luke Lodermeier, 20 grand children with another on the way, 4 great grand children, his mother Bernice Lodermeier and his 10 siblings.

Proceeded in death by his wife Laura, his son Michael, his father Melvin and his brother James.