March 9, 1969 - May 27, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Karrie N. Kersting, 57 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 27 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A grave side service is being planned for a later date at Darling Cemetery.

Karrie N. Norton was born on March 9, 1969 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Kenneth "Ken" and Ruth "Ruthie" (Regnell) Norton. The family moved to Little Falls, where Karrie grew up and attended school in Little Falls, she graduated with the class of 1987. After high school Karrie served her Country in the Army National Guard for 10 years. Karrie was blessed with the birth of her two boys Mitchell and Mackenzie. She received her honorable discharge and continued working at Camp Ripley. Karrie also bartended at Herbie's Bar in Sobieski for several years. She enjoyed a good time with friends and family, four wheeling, playing yard and board games, dancing, BSing with family and friends and listening to old-time country music. She will be remembered and loved by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her two boys, Mitchell (Lillie) Kersting and Mackenzie Kersting; sister, Kristy (Pat) Lapos; grandchildren, Aubrie and Jaxon Kersting; niece and nephews, Georgia Lapos, Richard Schwendeman, William Schwendeman and Zebadiah Schwendeman; great-nieces and nephew, Benjamin Schwendeman, Klaira Schwendeman and Tiara Schwendeman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Ruth Norton and a sister, Kelly Norton-Schwendeman.