December 1, 1943 — May 22, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Edith Marie (Gottsch) Arnold, 82 year old resident of the Pine Center/Hillman area died on Friday, May 22 at the Harmony House Assisted Living in Motley, MN. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman, MN. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 29 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in Dykeman Cemetery.

Edith Marie Gottsch was born in Waterbury, NE to the late Frank Raymond and Edna May (Imm) Gottsch. The family moved to the Baxter area when Edith was a young girl. She grew up in the Baxter area until the family moved to Pine Center. She lived in Pine Center for several years. Throughout her life she worked at the following places: Green Stamp Carlson Company in Maple Plain, MN and she was a nurse's assistant for Harding Place in Harding, MN and the State Hospital in Brainerd, MN. She enjoyed living in the country. Edith loved fishing, gardening, canning and freezing her produce, raising flowers, making cakes for all occasions and feeding and watching the wildlife. She was a faithful member of Lake View Community Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, David (Jody) Arnold; daughter, Debbie Arnold; brother, Steve (Joyce) Gottsch; grandchildren, Brandon (Amber) Arnold, Alyssa (significant other) Arnold, Kayla (Devon) Arnold; 9 great-grandchildren and fiancé, Duane Lintner of forty years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; baby brother, Frank; siblings, Shirley, Betty, Alice, Harry, Mabel and Arthur.