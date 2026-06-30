August 17, 1956 - June 25, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home

Brenda Cheryl Tobin, 69 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 25 at St. Gabriel's Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on July 2, at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Littie Falls with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Brenda Cheryl Keeley was born on August 17, 1956 in Eden Prairie, MN to the late George and Beverly (Albean) Keeley-Genung. She grew up and attended school in Bloomington, MN. Brenda was blessed with two children, Douglas and Melissa. In 2001, Brenda moved to Little Falls, where she worked at Employment Enterprise Inc. for a few years. She was a passionate foster grandparent at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls. Brenda loved her grandchildren and was a very compassionate and caring person. She enjoyed diamond dots art, dancing, listening to music and playing an occasional joke on family and friends. Brenda will be remembered and loved by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Douglas (Jessica) Sand and Melissa ( Brian Koeppen) Keeley; siblings, Monica Sulander, Mark Genung, Jill Keeley, Rollie Keeley, Dirk Keeley and Kenny Keeley; grandchildren, Austin Keeley-Smith, Patience Sand, Gage Sand and Justice Keeley-Koeppen and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Keeley and Beverly Genung; step-dad, Robert Genung, siblings, Rita Bissonette and Wes Keeley and her granddaughter, Sky Keeley-Olson.