January 14, 1937 - June 18, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Homeemblom Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Homeemblom

Arlene J. Furnstahl, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, June 18 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 12:00 P.M. at Holy Family Parish in Belle Prairie, MN with Father David Maciej. Burial will be at the Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

Arlene was born on January 14, 1937, in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Herman and Florence (LeMay) Bloedorn. She attended St. Mary’s school, then graduated from Little Falls High School in 1954. She worked at the Ripley Theater, the Little Falls Medical Center, and Dr. G.M.A. Fortier’s II’s office in Little Falls.

She was united in marriage to Joseph W. Furnstahl on May 30, 1956. Joe built the family home in Little Falls, Minnesota, where the couple raised their five children. Arlene volunteered at Holy Family Parish and was on the Funeral’s Parish Council. She was an avid volunteer at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for over 14 years and served two terms as President of the Hospital Auxiliary. She volunteered for Camp Fire, Cub Scouts, Lindbergh PTA, and Lindbergh School (over 21 years), and was a member of the Gold Star Wives. Arlene found joy in reading and often spoke of her travels to Germany & Canada as well as her passion of working with children.

She is survived by her five children; Dr. Lee Gray, Wellsville, UT; Laurie (Don) Koll Rothanburg, Little Falls, MN; Lynn Furnstahl, Scandia, MN; Patrick (Julie) Furnstahl, Eagan, MN, and Pamela (Michael) Foster, Louisville, CO, eight grandchildren; Jen (Casey) Fischer, Becca (Greg) Rupp, Amanda (John) Miller, Emily and Elise Zamzow, and Joe, Abbey, and Olivia Furnstahl, and 7 Great-Grandchildren, Devan and Alissa Rupp, August and Greta Fischer, Ethan, Morgan, and Brayden Miller

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph W. Furnstahl; brother, Robert Bloedorn; and son-in-law, Mark Zamzow (Lynn).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Moments Hospice or a hospice organization of your choice. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Highland Senior Living for the exceptional care, compassion, and support they provided to Arlene over the past eight years.