August 30, 1961 - May 24, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Jerry P. Petersen, 64-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 24th. Caring for Jerry and his family is the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.

Jerry was born on August 30, 1961, to the late George and Jean Petersen. He graduated high school in 1979 and later attended East Grand Forks Vo Tech in 1980 for truck driving. Jerry worked for Petersen Oil Company for many years before owning and operating his own trucking business, Jerry’s Trucking, from 1997-2004. He later continued his career driving for various trucking companies over the years.

Jerry was known for his great sense of humor, his love of joking around, and the way he could make people laugh wherever he went. In his free time, he loved riding motorcycles with friends and family, playing cards, and most of all spending time with his grandkids. He cherished every moment with the people he loved and truly enjoyed life’s simple moments surrounded by family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jean Petersen.

He is survived by Barb Petersen; his children, Sara (Travis) Wing and Jeremy Petersen; his beloved grandsons, Connor and Ryker Petersen; his siblings, Keith (Jeany) Petersen and Kay (Steve) Peloquin; and his grand pups, Abby, Nala, and Poppy. He also leaves behind many more cherished family members and friends.

Per Jerry’s wishes, there will be no formal service. Instead, Jerry wanted a living celebration of life, which was held on May 3rd.

He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever carried in the hearts of all who knew him.