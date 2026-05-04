January 16, 1947 - May 1, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

LeeAnn Doucette, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Friday, May 1st at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 8 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Belle Prairie.

LeeAnn Rose Doucette was born on January 16, 1947 in Little Falls to the late Lester and Dorothy (Berggren) Doucette. She was baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Hopkins, Sacred Heart School in Flensburg and graduated from Little Falls Community School in 1965. She also attended Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, MN in 1979. After graduation LeeAnn worked for two years as a secretary at KLTF Radio in Little Falls. She then moved to Minneapolis where she worked for 10 years at the University of Minnesota Gopher Men's Athletic Department. In 1979, she returned to her "Dream Job" at KLTF as news reporter for 17 years. LeeAnn then took the reigns as Director of the Little Falls Fishing Museum for 10 years, retiring in 2009. She was very active in her parish and served on many community committees. In January 2011, LeeAnn was elected to the Little Falls City Council where she served her community proudly. She particularly enjoyed her "Grandma Time" volunteering for the Mothers of Pre-Schoolers Program. Lee Ann loved her Catholic faith, family, friends and promoting her hometown.

She is survived by her brother, Patrick Doucette; aunt, Dolores Tidd and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Linda, Colleen, Mike and a nephew, Jesse.