October 29, 1936 - April 24, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Leander “Lee” Maus, 89-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away on April 24th, 2026, at his home in Pierz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5th, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett officiating and Father Kenneth Popp concelebrating.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4th, and again from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

A rosary service will be held at 4:00 p.m., and a Knights of Columbus prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, the 4th, at the visitation.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.